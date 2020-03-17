Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 21,918 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $53,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $224.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.31. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $203.44 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

