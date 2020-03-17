Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,238 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Shopify worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $24.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.39. 3,399,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,838. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.06 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

