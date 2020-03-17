Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 363,100 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 363,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $45,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.