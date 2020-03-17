Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 363,538 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Nutrien worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,841,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 157,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

