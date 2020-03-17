Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 378,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 378,700 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Suncor Energy worth $93,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after buying an additional 9,754,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.