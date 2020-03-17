Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 478,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 478,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.