Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 290,900 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $93,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 759,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

