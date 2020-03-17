Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $24.66 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

