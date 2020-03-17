PureVidz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 59.5% lower against the dollar. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $13,218.19 and $12.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

