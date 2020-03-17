PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,472.06 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Crex24. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $54,472.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033200 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00108714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.94 or 1.00145303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00083659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,043,771,776 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

