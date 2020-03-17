QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

QCR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

