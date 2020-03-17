qiibee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $456.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $456.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.