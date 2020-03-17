Qiwi (QIWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Qiwi to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

