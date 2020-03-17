QLC Chain Trading Down 46.2% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $54,517.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

