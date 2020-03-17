Qredit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,279.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Qredit has a market cap of $166,115.83 and approximately $71,279.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.



Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

