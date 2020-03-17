Quant Reaches Market Cap of $21.92 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Quant has a total market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00034652 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004576 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00366001 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001040 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008772 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002818 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

