Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $625,767.74 and $119.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.04037116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

