Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits One Day Volume of $155,101.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $155,101.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006135 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.03322141 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008877 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000569 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,635,391 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

