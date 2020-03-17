Quasarcoin (QAC) Achieves Market Cap of $606,009.92

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $606,009.92 and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,399,158 coins and its circulating supply is 168,399,158 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

