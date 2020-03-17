Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,246 shares of company stock worth $26,480,332 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.