Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) is Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Qumu comprises approximately 4.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 10.46% of Qumu worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 85,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Qumu Corp has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.05%. On average, analysts expect that Qumu Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

