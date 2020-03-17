R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

RCMT stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

