Ra Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,965 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 200 put options.

RARX stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 88,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 310,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,973,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,086,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

