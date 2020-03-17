Radium Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00006132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,946.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,976,852 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,753 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

