Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

RNGR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

