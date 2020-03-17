Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $300,786.07 and $2,495.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.02228137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

