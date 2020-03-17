Ravencoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.37 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDCM, Cryptohub and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,741,165,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TradeOgre, IDCM, Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

