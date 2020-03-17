Raymond James & Associates Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.85% of Matthews International worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matthews International by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Matthews International by 156.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 25.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

