Raymond James Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $33.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 165.90% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

