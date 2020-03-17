Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,120,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $425,318.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $389,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,631.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

