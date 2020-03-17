Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,204 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $23,026,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Smith bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

