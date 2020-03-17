Raymond James Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $135.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.