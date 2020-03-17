Raymond James Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $50.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

