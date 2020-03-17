Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.