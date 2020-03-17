Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $693,775. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.