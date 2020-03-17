Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse Buys 19,000 Shares

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 788,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 138,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 234,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

