Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli Purchases 15,000 Shares

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at $967,852.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 788,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,872. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 138,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 234,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

