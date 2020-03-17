Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $74.57 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.36.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

