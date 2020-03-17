RealChain (RCT) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $112,511.89 and approximately $8,469.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,991,136 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

