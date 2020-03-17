RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,750 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 15.79% of RealNetworks worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 49.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealNetworks stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. RealNetworks Inc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

