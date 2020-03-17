Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,971,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

