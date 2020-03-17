Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seven Generations Energy (VII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE: VII) recently:

3/16/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$4.00.

3/12/2020 – Seven Generations Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

3/11/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Seven Generations Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Seven Generations Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

2/28/2020 – Seven Generations Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

1/31/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Seven Generations Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Seven Generations Energy was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:VII traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.76. The company had a trading volume of 630,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,539. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.37.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

