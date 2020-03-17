Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Communities (SUI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

3/9/2020 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $149.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE SUI opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

