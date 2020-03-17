Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JD.Com (JD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) recently:

3/17/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/13/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/3/2020 – JD.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

3/2/2020 – JD.Com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – JD.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – JD.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – JD.Com is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,334,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Get JDCom Inc alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JDCom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDCom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.