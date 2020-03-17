Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):

3/9/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/6/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Regions Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

