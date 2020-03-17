Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $168.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

3/3/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $198.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Simon Property Group had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Get Simon Property Group Inc alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $517,908,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,636,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,978,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,563,000 after acquiring an additional 740,845 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.