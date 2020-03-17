Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00.

3/12/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$33.00.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00.

3/4/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

2/7/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:SU opened at C$19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$18.42 and a one year high of C$46.50. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.