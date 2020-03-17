Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently:

3/16/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/6/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/6/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/11/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/7/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

