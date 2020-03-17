Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

2/27/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2020 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.61. 1,493,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Ferrari by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

