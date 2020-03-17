Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

3/16/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MPC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corp alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after acquiring an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.